Police in Boston are looking for a missing 18-year-old from the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Jahqueen Greene was last seen on Feb. 20, police said.

Greene is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and long, curly black hair. She is about 5'5 and 165 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is sked to call 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.