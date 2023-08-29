Boston police seek stolen viola worth $70K

Police in Boston are looking for a valuable instrument that was stolen this weekend in Allston.

A viola worth $70,000 was stolen in the area of Glenville Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, the Boston Police Department said.

Authorities say the viola is about 16.5 inches long and was inside a black BAM Black Panther HighTech case, which is valued at $1,300.

Police say the case has two Boston University stickers and Vivant Vintage sticker.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4256. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.