Boston

Boston police seek suspect in McDonald's french fry assault

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. Monday in Roxbury

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Boston police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for throwing a box of french fries at another person inside a McDonald's restaurant on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. on Monday when a man allegedly threw a box of french fries at a victim inside the McDonald's at 301 Warren St. in Roxbury. Police said the man is wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

The suspect is described as being heavyset, around 30 years old, and he was seen wearing a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494 TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

More Massachusetts news

Lawrence 3 hours ago

Three shot in separate incidents at Lawrence nightclubs

Boston 7 hours ago

Boston's new, giant Joro spider is pregnant: ‘You better watch out!'

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us