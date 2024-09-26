Boston police seek suspect in McDonald's french fry assault

Boston police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for throwing a box of french fries at another person inside a McDonald's restaurant on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. on Monday when a man allegedly threw a box of french fries at a victim inside the McDonald's at 301 Warren St. in Roxbury. Police said the man is wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

The suspect is described as being heavyset, around 30 years old, and he was seen wearing a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494 TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.