Boston Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen in November

Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Bennington Street in East Boston on Nov. 26

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston Police Department

Boston police are looking for information on a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November.

Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Bennington Street in East Boston on Nov. 26. She is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4328, or the anonymous Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

