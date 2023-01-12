Boston Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen in November

Boston police are looking for information on a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November.

Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Bennington Street in East Boston on Nov. 26. She is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4328, or the anonymous Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.