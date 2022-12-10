Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.

The two spoke for a few moments, and then the suspect allegedly suddenly struck the woman on the back of her head with an object. A struggle ensued, police said, with the woman immediately fighting back. She reported striking the man with her fists while kicking and screaming for help.

During the incident, the woman was stabbed in the chest, though she was not sure exactly when. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect fled the area on foot, police said. Responding officers searched for the man but were unable to find him.

Police did not release any photos but said the suspect is described as a heavy-set man in his 30s, approximately 5'6" tall with a groomed salt and pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a green khaki jacket with a matching backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).