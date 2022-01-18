Local

Boston

Boston Police Shoot Suspect With ‘Non-Lethal Bean Bag' After Reports Man Had Knife

Police said the suspect was threatening bystanders with a knife

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A Boston police officer shot a suspect with a "non-lethal bean bag" after the man reportedly threatened people with a knife, according to Boston police.

Police said that officers were responding to a call on Huntington Avenue reporting that the man was threatening bystanders. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police, and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Viewer video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows what appears to be police chasing the suspect and the moment the bean bag was shot, causing the suspect to fall down.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston policeuse of forcethreatening
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us