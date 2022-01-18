Boston Police Shoot Suspect With ‘Non-Lethal Bean Bag' After Reports Man Had Knife

A Boston police officer shot a suspect with a "non-lethal bean bag" after the man reportedly threatened people with a knife, according to Boston police.

Police said that officers were responding to a call on Huntington Avenue reporting that the man was threatening bystanders. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police, and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Viewer video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows what appears to be police chasing the suspect and the moment the bean bag was shot, causing the suspect to fall down.

Breaking: dramatic video captures wild incident on Huntington Ave; Boston Police say a man had been threatening people with a knife. (📷: Abigail Klinge) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/JKOSLxidWP — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) January 18, 2022

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.