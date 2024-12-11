Boston

Barricaded person in standoff at Allston apartment building, Boston police say

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the incident on Western Avenue

By Asher Klein

boston police generic photo cruisers
NBC10 Boston

A person is barricaded inside an apartment building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, police said.

Details were very limited about the incident on Western Avenue near North Harvard Street. Boston police called it a very active scene involving an incident reported about 4:12 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

The apartment building, part of a development with a Trader Joe's grocery store, is near Harvard Stadium and the university's athletics complex, but is not part of the university.

More Boston news

Boston 57 mins ago

Wu undeterred by rising White Stadium costs

Boston 1 hour ago

Wu reflects on Boston tax bill drama

Weather 6 hours ago

Heavy rain, 50-60 mph winds, severe thunderstorms possible as storm system intensifies

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentAllston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us