Boston Police Urge Bar Patrons to Report ‘Roofie' Incidents

Police are warning people drinking at Boston-area bars to keep a close eye on their glasses as social media posts circulate about incidents of people being drugged.

The warning, issued Monday, didn't mention any specific incidents of people being having drugs, often called "roofies," put in their drinks. But it urged anyone out drinking in Boston who is drugged while at a bar to call police.

Several unverified social media posts circulating online have noted a rise in incidents of people being "roofied" in the area. Police on Cape Cod issued a warning about it last week.

The warning from Barnstable police did not specify the number of incidents that have been reported or where, but the community alert was issued because of the incidents, the department said.

When a person is "roofied, their drink is spiked with a drug like Rohypnol, GHB or ketamine, which have no scent, color or taste.

"These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect," police said Monday.

They advised that people take care while out at bars, like creating a "buddy system," keeping a hand covering a drink and bringing test strips that detect "roofie" drugs.

The department issued a similar warning in December, after Boston's licensing board released an advisory in light of reports of an uptick in "roofie" incidents nationwide.