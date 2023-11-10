Boston Business Journal

Boston Pops to host first-ever free holiday show for military members

By Greg Ryan

The Boston Pops are doing something this year they have not done in a half-century of holiday shows: offer a free preview to military members, veterans and their families.

The organization is scheduled to host the special edition of its Holiday Pops show on Nov. 30 at Symphony Hall. The event’s lead sponsor, the Newton-based nonprofit Highland Street Foundation, helped the Pops identify military-related organizations to give out the tickets, including the Massachusetts National Guard and MA Military Heroes Fund.

