Boston Prepares for Busy New Year's Weekend

Between the Winter Classic and First Night Boston, a lot is going on this holiday weekend

By Michael Rosenfield

A busy holiday weekend is ahead in Boston.

City Hall Plaza has turned into the home of the NHL for the next couple of days. A fan festival is taking place there ahead of the Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

The game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins is sold out, but the festival is free and open to everyone.

There will be interactive activities, the Stanley Cup will be on hand for photo opportunities, and Bruins players and legends will be present for autographs.

The festival opens Friday at 2 p.m.

City leaders and event organizers are also gearing up for New Year's Eve. Festivities at First Night Boston kick off at noon Saturday as the city rings in 2023.

