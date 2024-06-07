Boston preparing for large turnout for Pride for the People Parade and Festival

A million people are expected to gather on the streets of Boston for Boston’s Pride for the People parade and festival on Saturday with events spanning from City Hall plaza to the South End and Boston Common.

Pride flags lined Tremont St. in the South End Friday morning in anticipation of the parade, including a large flag that draped down the front of Brian Gerhardson’s brownstone office near Clarendon St.

“It seems like a perfect place to have a very out loud and proud image,” said Gerhardson.

In past years, he loves to see people stop to look and take pictures with the impossible-to-miss colorful flag. He says many have shared how the sight resonates with them.

“Two people shared with me that they are a coupled relationship and at their work they can’t be out of the closet and they can’t be out loud and proud and they come by every year to see the flag because it allows them to experience something that they can’t do in their lives.”

Gerhardson said another parade spectator shared that he used to live in the South End and his job moved him away years ago.

“He was standing here and he was actually having an emotional experience being back in Boston for Pride and the parade and it was those are just examples of that this flag means important things to different people, and I’m honored to have a chance to learn what those meanings are for people,” he said.

Saturday the parade will move the celebration through the city from Copley Square to the Boston Common where a festival will be filled with entertainment and community groups.

Mayor Michelle Wu says the city is preparing for a large turnout.

“It is one of the best weekends of the year. It is also one of the biggest weekends of the year,” Wu said. “The joy and the celebration also requires a lot of detailed planning and logistics. “Our public safety agencies have been in close coordination with organizers for a very long time now and we will be there. I just encourage everyone to come out have fun as with any large-scale event just be aware of your surroundings.”

Adrianna Boulin, President of Boston Pride for the People, said the mission of Boston Pride for the People is "to amplify the beauty, rich diversity and unique culture of our LGBT+ communities through commemoration, celebration, education and empowerment."

“We really invite people come and observe Pride in a way that aligns for the. Pride started as a protest, we welcome people having their voices heard and we want everyone to know they can observe pride in their own way in our space. We’re committed to creating a space where our community can observe with us,” Boulin said.

Wednesday, the organization published a statement noting this year’s theme is “a celebration of the extraordinary resilience of queer people everywhere.” It expressed solidarity with all queer people, acknowledging legislation across the country that seeks to “restrict queer lives” and countries around the world that criminalize same-sex, consensual sexual activity.

The statement also calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages there.

“We are totally with individuals who are impacted by people who they love that are being harmed, any impact they are feeling with the lives who are being lost, injustices that are being experienced. Our hearts are with those individuals, thinking of anything happening in other parts of the world where our LGBTQ+ communities, or intersectional, marginalized communities in general are experiencing violence and are under attack. We as an organization stand with our community members and stand for peace,” said Bourin.

The organization has faced criticism from activist groups in Boston for involving police and corporations with ties to Israel and the war in Gaza. It addressed that in the statement, noting they do extensive research before accepting donations from any sponsors and that this year alone they have rejected thousands of dollars from sponsors that did not meet their qualifications.

“We’re a new organization hundred percent volunteer run, we are malleable. We’re humble," Bourin said. "We want the community to be a part of building this and continue to think about ways for it to be inclusive of everyone within our community."