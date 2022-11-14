Boston Program Aims to Offer Renewable Energy at Lower Cost

With electric bills expected to increase as we move into winter, the city of Boston is encouraging residents to opt into a program that aims to provide more renewable energy for less money.

"Right now for a lot of our neighborhoods energy costs are hurting families," Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, director of the Energy Department, said.

White-Hammond is the head of the city's Energy Department, which oversees the city's Community Choice Electricity Program.

"Community Choice Energy allows you to opt in to having energy that the city goes out and purchases and we purchase the greenest energy that we can find," White-Hammond said.

With energy prices expected to increase this winter, she is urging residents to check to see if they are enrolled to save some money.

"If you get that first crazy bill in January you can still call us but if you want to be proactive and make sure you have your enrollment set before the change over now is the time to call," she said.

The state estimates the average residential customer uses approximately 500 kilowatt-hours per month. According to the city's comparison calculator, that would be between $54 t0 $69 per month with Community Choice Energy, depending on the level of renewable energy available, compared to $89 with Eversource basic service.

Eversource will release new electricity rates in December. A spokesperson said they anticipate the cost of energy to remain high, meaning rates could increase in January.

"It’s an opportunity to really walk the walk when taking action for the climate," Devin Magcoy, an energy democracy organizer said.

Magcoy works with Greenroots, which supports the program.

Community Choice Energy's standard enrollment provides 30% renewable energy. Customers can choose to opt into its 100 program which offers 100% renewable energy.

"As we know temperatures are rising storms are getting stronger, climate change is here and if we can use our collective power to demand more clean energy, renewable energy in our electric grid we should take it," Magcoy said.