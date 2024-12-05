New estimates complicate Boston property tax debate

The property tax outlook in Boston is better than previously forecast under newly confirmed data, but Mayor Michelle Wu told senators the changes are not enough to back away from her plan to temporarily shift a greater burden onto commercial owners.

After the state Department of Revenue certified Boston's 2024 property valuations on Wednesday, Wu said a day later that her team now projects the average residential property tax bill would increase 10.5% year-over-year without action on her home-rule petition.

That's a decrease from previous estimates, which suggested a "potential worst case scenario" of a 14% annual increase for the average single-family home, Wu wrote.

The proposal is to create a vacancy tax based on the square footage of the retail space, similar to steps taken in other cities like San Francisco.

With the home rule petition in place, the average residential property-owner would face a 5.2% annual increase in property taxes if the city deployed the maximum possible shift, Wu said.

Opponents of the plan spent the hours before the Senate gaveled in buzzing about whether action is still necessary following release of the latest figures, suggesting that a 10.5% increase is close enough to recent averages. Wu argued the opposite.

"Without this legislation, the share of Boston's tax levy borne by residential taxpayers would jump from 40% to 44% — the biggest single year increase since 2007," Wu wrote in a three-page letter to senators. "Moreover, as housing costs have risen across the region and the city over the last several years, it is even greater of a threat for Boston residents to bear what would be the second-highest tax increase over the last decade if forced to pay the 10.5% jump without legislation. Rental listing prices have increased nearly 25% between 2019-2023 in Boston, and home sale prices have increased by 13%."

The updated estimates will likely factor into debate on the Senate floor. When the House-approved bill first emerged for Senate action on Monday, Boston Sen. Nick Collins used a parliamentary maneuver to delay consideration, raising concerns about making a decision before final tax classification numbers were available.