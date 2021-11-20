Boston Protest Planned Over Rittenhouse Verdict

In a murder trial watched nationwide, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday, sparking outrage across the country, including in Boston.
An "emergency press conference" and protest followed by what is being called a "People's Speak Out" is planned for Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Park Street Station in Boston. The event is being planned by a group called Refuse Fascism New England.
A jury cleared Rittenhouse of five criminal charges after he killed two unarmed men and shot an armed man during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.
Jurors reached their verdict on Friday, their fourth day of deliberations.
Saturday's event also seeks to call attention to the ongoing trial of three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Organizers say that "to stand aside at this moment in history is open complicity."
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the verdict Friday, tweeting, "Our country aches for accountability. My heart is with those traumatized by Kenosha & the failures of our justice system."