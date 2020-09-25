Boston Protesters to Call for Justice in Breonna Taylor Case

A protest is planned in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston Friday evening to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, days after it was announced police officers in Kentucky would not face charges in connection to her shooting death.

The protest, organized by the group Solidarity Against Hate Boston, will take place at Justice Edward O. Gourdin Veterans Memorial Park starting at 6 p.m. Organizers urged all participants to wear masks.

It comes two days after a grand jury's decision not to charge the officers who shot and killed Taylor. One of the officers involved was charged with wanton endangerment.

After months of waiting for a decision in the case of Breonna Taylor’s death by police shooting, former Louisville cop Brett Hankison was charged with "wanton endangerment" for firing rounds that also entered a neighbor’s apartment. Criminal defense attorney Brian Butler breaks down what this means and what lies ahead for this controversial case.

A similar protest was held in Boston, Wednesday, hours after the decision was announced.

“Start charging police officers for murder. You in your house sleeping, you ain’t safe. Usually the rebuttal is don’t fight the police, cooperate. How the hell do you do that sleeping?“ community activist Monica Cannon-Grant asked during the Wednesday protest.

Cannon-Grant is sick and tired of being sick and tired -- it's a lingering feeling for the community at large.

“I think that in every generation there’s a civil rights movement, and this is ours,” she said. "When they killed Breonna, they killed our loved one.”

A Kentucky grand jury has decided not to indict any of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor with homicide or manslaughter, but that doesn't mean there can't be additional charges in the future to hold the officers responsible for her death. Attorney Michael Starr Hopkins explains that federal charges could still be possible under a Biden Administration.

Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu also weighed in on the grand jury's decision, saying we need to change the system.

“Our so-called justice system decided today that people who are out protesting the injustices of what happened may end up serving more time than the people responsible for her death,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Thursday activating 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard due to possible protests and demonstrations.

The governor's office said the National Guard was activated in case municipal leaders require assistance "to protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights and to maintain public safety during large scale events." They said National Guard personnel are only deployed at the request of cities and towns requesting support.