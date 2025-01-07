Prudential Center getting new Detroit-style pizza place via Toronto

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a pair of pizza spots in Toronto that feature an increasingly popular style of pizza will be bringing a location to Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Descendant Detroit Style Pizza is planning to open at the Prudential Center in the city's Back Bay, with this being confirmed on the website for the business. Based on the two locations in Toronto, expect the upcoming outlet to offer a variety of Detroit-style pizzas, which is a rectangular thick-crust pizza cooked in a pan and is vaguely similar in looks to Sicilian pizza but also has some similarities to Chicago-style deep-dish pizza as well.

The website for Descendant Detroit Style Pizza can be found at descendantdsp.com.

