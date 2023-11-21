Boston pub owners opening new spot in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new dining and drinking spot that plans to have the feel of the rural pubs found along the West Coast of Ireland is on its way to a Boston neighborhood.

According to an article in the Dorchester Reporter, Scobie's is going to be opening in Adams Village, moving into a space on Gallivan Boulevard that had been home to the Butcher Shop and Deli before it moved to a smaller space a couple of doors down. The post states that owners John and Anne Lydon (who run the Shamrock Pub in South Boston) hope it will be "a place where you can get a pot of tea and have a long chat with an old friend; catch a broadcast game from Ireland over an Irish breakfast or get together for a community fundraiser." The space will include a bar, lounge, two fireplaces, a snug, and a to-go counter, while the menu is slated to have soups and roasts along with pints of Guinness that come from a keg room equipped for traditional pours.

If all goes as planned, Scobie's could be opening in February of 2024.

The address for the upcoming Scobie's is 512 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, MA, 02124.

Thanks to Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub for bringing this to our attention.

