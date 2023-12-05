Boston

Boston Public Library receives Motown record due back in 1976

Five decades after it was checked out, a record by Junior Walker and the All Stars, complete with an antiquated punch card, was returned to the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Public Library

By Bianca Beltrán

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Motown record checked out from the Boston Public Library almost 50 years ago has been returned — who had it and why they decided to return it now remain a mystery.

The pocket inside "Anthology" by Junior Walker and the All Stars says it was borrowed from the Egleston Square branch and was due back by Oct. 27, 1976.

Librarian Shane Gellerman at the Jamaica Plain branch said it showed up in their drop box last week.

"Not sure who dropped it off or exactly when, but we were going through the book drop checking things in and it was sitting at the bottom," said Gellerman. "We had a book sale the same day, so we've been getting lots of donations. Maybe they thought it was a good time to return an old item, too."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He said while the punch card in the record's jacket may hold a clue as to who borrowed it but, the library doesn't have the machines that can read it anymore. Over the last half century, the library changed its catalog to a computerized system using barcodes.

"I haven't seen one of these in a really long time," said Lisa Pollack, chief of communications for the Boston Public Library, as she examined the card. "These are sort of a very early form of inputting and exporting data into a particular system, and each of these marks actually refers to either a letter or a number, and so what you would do is you would feed the card into a machine and then it would export at the other side either on a screen or as a printout what this was."

Gellerman says the library stopped offering vinyl records sometime in the last decade, so this record will likely go into its local history collection.

Local

Boston Red Sox 8 mins ago

Report: Red Sox trade Alex Verdugo to Yankees for three prospects

Newton 1 hour ago

Newton city councilor says colleague's foot massage texts were ‘unwelcome'

"It seems a shame to throw out a 50-year-old record that looks like it's still in good shape, and it's part of the library history with the punch card in it," he said. "It's a reminder of when the library lent out vinyl records."

The Boston Public Library also stopped charging late fees in April 2021, so the person who had the record doesn't owe any money.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us