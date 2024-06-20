Boston Public Schools cancel classes Friday as city celebrates Celtics championship

Boston Public Schools will be out for summer a day early thanks to the Boston Celtics.

With officials expecting massive crowds in the city for the Celtics Championship parade, district officials made the call to cancel classes on Friday.

"The increased traffic could mean students waiting for their bus hours after dismissal, being delayed on hot buses for hours without access to food and water or trying to commute home on the MBTA at the same time as the large anticipated crowds, posing major safety and operational concerns for our students and staff," Supt. Mary Skipper wrote in a statement.

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/boston-celtics-championship-parade-live-stream-details/3405173/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The district is responsible for transporting around 23,000 every day.

Previously the district had said it would close four schools on the parade route. The update means that all of the district's students will get a jump start to their summer vacation.

Families or caregivers who need to collect any students' belongings can contact their school directly to coordinate that. Staff will not be required to come in on Friday, but will be able to access their buildings if needed.

Any families who need guidance adjusting their plans can visit the Boston Centers for Youth and Families website.