Boston Public Schools Meets First Deadline of Improvement Plan

Boston Public Schools has completed some of the first steps toward completing its state supervised improvement plan.

Monday was the first deadline the school district had to meet, and a new report from the district shows that it managed to do it. The report shows a number of initiatives still in the works, and others that are already done. That includes a new system to address families' complaints, according to The Boston Globe.

It's been nearly two months since the state and city negotiated the plan, which helped to prevent the state from just taking over the school district entirely.

In that time, district leaders have assessed the conditions of school bathrooms, set priorities for renovations and put out plans for bilingual students along with students who have disabilities.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The district has also called for bids from experts who will recommend fixes to students' safety, transportation and special education.

This is all happening under changing leadership at the district. Incoming superintendent Mary Skipper has fulltime start date at Boston Public Schools on Sept. 26. Right now, she's still involved in Somerville.