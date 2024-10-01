4-year-old with autism assaulted by Boston schoolteacher, mother says

The mother of a 4-year-old with autism says her nonverbal son was assaulted by a teacher at Boston's Joseph Lee School, and she is asking the school district to take action.

Ruth Peguero said that she received a call from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families on Sept. 25, and they told her what happened.

"She slapped him to the floor and put both knees on his back."

According to a report Peguero filed with Boston police, DCF told her the teacher grabbed her son by the arms and slammed him to the floor on Sept. 23, restraining him by his legs. His fingers were either stepped on or pinched. Peguero also told police that her son has a bruise on his back. And she said this isn't the first time this teacher has been physical with the children in her class.

Contributed Photo Ruth Peguero says that these bruises on her son were caused by a teacher.

NBC10 Boston is not naming the teacher at this time because she has not been charged.

DCF issued a statement Tuesday, saying, "The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating." The agency was not able to release any more information due to federal privacy requirements.

Boston Public Schools said they are working closely with authorities to ensure that they have all of the information, stating that they will "take appropriate action."

"These allegations are deeply disturbing and as soon as we became aware of the situation, we followed the appropriate reporting guidelines internally and with all appropriate agencies. Our staff has been in direct communication with the family of our student to offer our support and assurance that we will thoroughly investigate the matter, and that we have taken appropriate action and will continue to take all appropriate action in accordance with BPS protocol given the seriousness of the allegations," a district spokesperson wrote.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also responded to the allegations on Tuesday.

"We want every child, every family to know that their young people are loved as their own in our schools," she said. "That should be the standard."

Peguero said she appreciated Wu's comments, but wants to make sure the teacher faces charges and won't work in Boston Public Schools anymore.