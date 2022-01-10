Boston Public Schools to Be Closed Tuesday Due to Extreme Cold

Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the frigid cold headed into the area that day, Mayor Michelle Wu announced.

Wu said the decision was made "to prioritize the safety of our students and especially given the staffing issues that we are seeing with our schools and also our school bus drivers," noting that officials didn't want to risk any children being left out in the cold. Maintaining ventilation, important for preventing the spread of COVID-19, during the extreme cold was also a factor, the mayor said.

Our First Alert weather forecast shows that Tuesday will bring dangerously cold wind chills and a chill that can cause frostbite in the morning.

Boston Public School students had just gotten a snow day on Friday, when nearly a foot of snow fell on the city. The last time severe cold prompted a day off in Boston was Jan. 7, 2015, Wu said.

Snow is moving out and cleanup is underway in the Boston area, though plenty of people found a way to enjoy the snow day.

Wu, speaking at a news conference Monday, noted that the district has been coping with COVID-related staffing shortages, but that wasn't what prompted the closure Tuesday.

"We do not anticipate a district-wide closure at this point," she said, referring to COVID-19, calling school closures a "last resort."

However, she noted that some schools were preparing contingency plans in case they need to go remote in the coming weeks.

Boston Public Health Commission Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said the city is recommending changes to their strategy that include increasing the frequency of surveillance testing in the schools, "enforcing" isolation practices for people who test positive and requiring that those people have a negative rapid antigen test upon returning to schools.

The city is also providing teachers with masks and health officials continued to push people to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible.

Also Monday, Massachusetts education officials announced the extension of the state's K-12 public school mask mandate.