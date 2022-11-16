Local

Boston Public Schools to Receive $2.3 Million in Grant Money

The money will be used to serve up to 12 Boston public schools over the next three years and will focus on supporting traditionally underserved students

By Mimi Wishner Segel

Boston Public Schools will receive a $2.3 million boost.

The money comes in the form of PEAK grants - that stands for partnering with educators to accelerate knowledge.

The money, from the nonprofit Boston Schools Fund, will serve up to 12 Boston public schools over the next three years.

Four schools, including the Rafael Hernandez Dual Language School, are part of the initial cohort.

The focus of the spending: high-quality, evidence-based curriculum to support traditionally underserved students.

"What it really does for us as a district, is it lifts up as a priority, our academic work. And there’s probably nothing more important than our classrooms and what's happening in the sacred triangle of our teachers and the content and the instruction with our students every single day," Boston Supt. Mary Skipper said.

If you are wondering how educators will define success, Skipper said the answer is simple - student outcome.

Boston Public Schools is planning to launch a campaign to bring dropouts back into the classroom. Skipper said it will begin after Thanksgiving break.

"It’s going to be outreach doorknocking...it’s going to be working with some of our community, to supports and advocates to get out to the families," she said.

Skipper also talked about what she learned in the first two months of running the district that she didn't expect. 

"The instability of leadership...it’s very clear that people are craving stability. They're craving simple direction of where they're going, clarity of that. Our families are really hungry for that relationship back with our district and with our schools."

