Man accused of groping teenage girl through airplane seat on flight to Boston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of groping a 17-year-old girl in the seat in front of him on a flight from Puerto Rico to Boston last year, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Jonathan Alan Lefman, of Newton, was arrested Friday on a charge of abusive sexual contact, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said in a statement. He's due in a Boston court Friday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lefman had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Lefman, whom prosecutors say was flying with his wife and children on Aug. 30, 2024, is accused of repeatedly reaching his hand through the seat in front of him to touch the girl's rear. In one instance, the girl filmed cellphone video of a finger and hand sticking through her seat.