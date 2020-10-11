Local

Boston Rally Planned to Highlight Possible Wave of Evictions ﻿

The rally will call for passage of a comprehensive eviction prevention measure intended to help stabilize renters

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gives a coronavirus update outside City Hall
John Wilcox/Boston Mayor's Office

Tenants and homeowners at risk of eviction and foreclosure are planning to rally on Boston Common Sunday afternoon to press state lawmakers to take action to prevent what they describe as a looming statewide eviction crisis.

The rally will call for passage of a comprehensive eviction prevention measure intended to help stabilize renters, homeowners, and small landlords for a year as Massachusetts weathers the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The event is part of a series of actions across the commonwealth in support of the Guaranteed Housing Stability bill leading up to the expiration Massachusetts' eviction and foreclosure moratorium, which is set to end on Oct. 17.

Local

13 mins ago

Mass. Reports 16 New Deaths, 570 More Coronavirus Cases

Maine 1 hour ago

Police Chief Accused of Domestic Assault Submits Resignation

The Homes For All Massachusetts coalition is also planning a march to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott on Wednesday.

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh last week announced a "housing stability pledge" that he said aims to prevent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic once the statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ends.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us