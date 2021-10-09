Local

Indigenous Peoples Day

Boston Rally Seeks Statewide Indigenous Peoples Day, Other Measures

Organizers of Saturday's event say they want Gov. Charlie Baker to make Indigenous People's Day a statewide holiday.

Native American groups are rallying on Boston Common to observe Indigenous Peoples Day and to call on state leaders to do more to support their communities.

Organizers of Saturday's event say they want Gov. Charlie Baker to make Indigenous People's Day a statewide holiday. They also want Christopher Columbus Park in Boston renamed.

Mahtowin Munro, co-leader of United American Indians of New England, says state lawmakers also need to pass a number of bills sought by local Native American groups.

Earlier this month, acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey declared the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the city, replacing Columbus Day.

