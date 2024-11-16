Woman critically injured in stabbing at Boston park

A woman was stabbed Saturday afternoon at a public park in Boston, according to police who said that no one is in custody at this time.

Boston police say officers responded around 12:47 p.m. to the reported stabbing at Ramsay Park, located at 1917 Washington Street near the Roxbury/South End line.

The victim, identified only as a 60-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect, saying only that no arrests have been made.

The department's homicide unit is handling the investigation, which is active and ongoing at this time. Further information was not immediately available.