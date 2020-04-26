Local

Boston Releases Coronavirus Data by Race, Neighborhood

Black residents comprised 42% of known cases in the city.

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Universal, Inc.

Black residents of Boston have been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, and East Boston has been the hardest-hit neighborhood, new data shows.

According to data released by the city, the city had confirmed 7910 cases in the city as of Saturday. Of the cases, 271 were fatal cases while 1573 patients had recovered.

Black residents comprised 42% of known cases in the city, according to the city.

Race/Ethnicity Known Cases Percentage of Known Cases
Asian/PI 172 3%
Black/African-American 2249 42%
Latinx/Hispanic 1026 19%
Other 481 9%
White 1435 27%
Total Race/Ethnicity Identified Cases in Boston 5363 67.8% of total cases in Boston have known Race/Ethnicity data
Total Cases in Boston  7910

Here's a breakdown of coronavirus cases by neighborhood and zip code, according to the city.

NEIGHBORHOOD ​NUMBER TESTED OF TESTED, % POSITIVE​
East Boston - 02128 ​1,171 ​46.8%
Mattapan - 02126 ​ 873  ​46.4%
​Dorchester - 02121, 02125 ​1,897 42.4%​
Dorchester - 02122, 02124​ ​2,400  ​39.3%
Roxbury - 02119, 02120 1,290 ​36.6%
Hyde Park - 02136​ ​ 1,599  ​36.3%
Roslindale - 02131 ​1,208  32.9%
​West Roxbury - 02132 761 ​ 32.5%​
Jamaica Plain ​1,181 ​30.8%
South End - 02111, 02118​ ​ 1,763 30.2%​
Allston/Brighton - 02163, 02134, 02135 1,373 ​ ​30.1%
South Boston - 02127, 02210  759 ​ 29.1%​
C​harlestown - 02129 ​410  22.7%​
Back Bay, Beacon Hill, West End, Downtown, & North End - 02108, 02114, 02116, 02199, 02222, 02109, 02110, 02013​ ​1,431 17.3%​
​Fenway - 02115,02215 ​ 670 16.6%​
Missing/Other ​ 492  20.7%​
Boston ​19,278  ​33.6%

More Coronavirus News

boston public schools 2 hours ago

As Remote Learning Continues, Boston Officials Look Toward Summer School

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Fact Check: Trump’s Errant Virus Theories, Testing Boast

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us