Boston Releases Nightclub Safety Report

The city of Boston on Thursday released a comprehensive plan to improve nightclub safety following several recent incidents, including the kidnapping death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.

Among the best practices outlined in the over-30-page report are requiring a minimum of one security guard at sites with 50 or more people present, having surveillance cameras trained on entrances and exits and providing specific guidelines for addressing sexual assault cases.

City leaders say the goal is to make sure everyone is safe.

"No one should feel unsafe in our city. So we're making sure that our bars, our nightclubs and other establishments know how to improve safety and measure their patrons and their staff," Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Read the report below.

Correia disappeared after celebrating her birthday at a downtown Boston nightclub on Feb. 24. Her body was found four days later in the trunk of a car in Delaware.

In the wake of her death, city leaders met with business leaders to discuss how to keep patrons safe at bars and nightclubs.