Man arrested in Boston restaurant fire due in court

Baruwal is charged with arson of a commercial building, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and will malicious destruction of property

By Lauren Melendez

The man arrested in connection with a fire at a popular bar in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is set to appear in court Monday.

The Squealing Pig went up in flames last week, and police arrested 23-year-old Prasiddha Baruwal this weekend, who they believe set the business on fire intentionally. 

Video shows a person inside The Squealing Pig last Wednesday, which has smashed windows, while flames erupted.

Arson investigators believe that was Baruwal, of Everett, inside although how or why he's involved is unclear. 

The business is a total loss, according to authorities.

Arson has not been ruled out in the investigation of a raging fire at The Squealing Pig, a restaurant and bar in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood.

While firefighters were able to get the flames knocked down in 15 minutes, they had already ravaged everything inside and created such an inferno that a nearby light pole and street sign melted.

And it's left customers who went there often really frustrated that someone would do this on purpose.

"It's pretty crazy. I've been there a couple times before. It's a really nice spot, yeah pretty insane to think that someone would want to intentionally do that," said Joe Abell, northeastern student.

Baruwal is charged with arson of a commercial building, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and will malicious destruction of property.

Former employees and witnesses were interviewed about this, but Baruwal is the only suspect in custody.

He faces a Roxbury District Court judge at 9 a.m. Monday. 

