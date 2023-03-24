Boston School Bus Driver Assaulted by Parent, District Says

A physical altercation broke out on a Boston Public Schools bus earlier this week, during which a bus driver "was assaulted by an adult while completing their route," according to a letter sent to staff from BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on a Taylor School bus, and school officials said they were "outraged and disappointed" in the wake of the ordeal.

The Boston Police Department confirmed that it responded to the Taylor School in Mattapan for a physical altercation that involved a bus driver, but did not provide additional specifics.

A consultant hired by Boston Public Schools suggested one way to improve school bus performance is to adjust start times across the district.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"As many of you know, one of our colleagues was assaulted by an adult while completing their route, Skipper wrote in a letter sent to drivers. "I am sure many of you felt the same way I am feeling right now - outraged and disappointed. I know this may also cause a lot of uncertainty and anxiety for many of you too."

In a letter to parents, Taylor School Principal Jennifer Marks said, "a parent was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with the bus driver on afternoon school bus B541," after which point school staff were immediately notified, and BPD and a BPS Transportation Road Safety Supervisor responded. A substitute bus driver was sent to take the students home.

Disciplinary action from law enforcement is possible, Marks noted.

"I want to be very clear, violence of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Skipper wrote in her letter. "We will ensure our colleague has the support he needs while he recovers. We are also working with BPS Safety Services and the Boston Police to ensure safety on all our school buses and accountability for anyone who engages in inappropriate behaviors towards BPS staff."

Mary Skipper is the city's sixth super intendent in the last 10 years, but as she told NBC10 Boston's Jeff Saperstone, she plans to be in the position for the long haul.

The district's trauma response team is supporting students who may have witnessed the incident happen. Support was also offered to employees through the city's Employee Assistance Program.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson issued this statement:

"We cannot reiterate enough our belief that violence of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Boston Public Schools or on our school buses. BPS is working with BPS Safety Services and Boston Police to ensure all staff and students are safe on our buses. Our bus drivers work incredibly hard every day to ensure that students are safely transported to and from school. It is essential that we have community support to keep our students and staff safe. We will continue working with Transdev and USW Local 8751 to provide ongoing support to the driver. Boston Public Schools will also cooperate with any investigation into this incident."

An investigation is ongoing.