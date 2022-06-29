Boston School Committee to Vote on Superintendent Finalists Wednesday

The Boston School Committee is scheduled to vote on two finalists for superintendent Wednesday as the beleaguered district narrowly evades a state take-over.

Two people are being considered the finalists for superintendent of Boston Public Schools; Mary Skipper, the superintendent of Somerville Public Schools, and Tommy Welch, who oversees 15 BPS schools as the Region 1 superintendent. Whoever gets the job will go into it knowing that the district is facing a number of urgent challenges.

Boston Public Schools has come under fire recently for what DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley called underperformance as well as what the NAACP described as a lack of representation in the search for a new superintendent.

In a report released last month, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said Boston Public Schools is struggling to operate on a basic level and is not addressing "systemic barriers" to equitable education. The district reached an agreement with state officials Tuesday to follow a system improvement plan, narrowly avoiding a state take-over in what is known as receivership.

The school committee will take a vote during a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed immediately by contract negotiations with the chosen candidate in executive session. Each candidate has years of experience within the district, which may help either of them turn around endemic problems that the state has identified at BPS.

After starting the search process in March, the BPS Search Committee narrowed the field down from 34 candidates to two for superintendent through a series of private interviews. Both candidates were interviewed publicly for hours last week by the Search Committee.

“So why BPS? BPS has raised me," Skipper said during the interview. "This is where I learned to be a teacher and how I learned to be a caring leader. This is where I learned to be a principal. I had so many great opportunities in the district to grow because people were willing to take risks on me and invest in me.”

“I am currently a systems-level regional superintendent currently supporting over 7,000 students, 700 educators, 15 schools in three neighborhoods in Boston," Welch said. "Boston is our home. BPS is our home, where both my wife and I have dedicated our careers and entrusted our children. This is the only place where I would do the job.”

Tanisha Sullivan, the leader of NAACP Boston, publicly voiced her concerns that neither of the two finalists are Black or Latino, which doesn't reflect the majority of Boston Public School students. Sullivan is running for secretary of state against Bill Galvin.

Brenda Cassellius is leaving the post on June 30. Deputy Superintendent of Academics Drew Echelson is slated to serve as acting superintendent before Cassellius' replacement is appointed.

Cassellius began as Boston's school superintendent in the summer of 2019 after serving as Minnesota's education commissioner, and led the district through the pandemic. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Cassellius have called the superintendent's decision to step down a mutual one and has thanked her for "steadfast leadership, grace and courage."