‘He taught me that … all the work that we do is beautiful'

Bren Bataclan inspires budding artists of all ages by painting murals at schools throughout the Boston area

By Mimi Wishner Segal, Shira Stoll and JC Monahan

Artist Bren Bataclan and a close-up from one of his murals, of a unicorn with the world "Hola" in its mouth
Bren Bataclan, a Boston-based Filipino artist, works to spread kindness through his quirky characters.

He is on a quest, with a twist: to share his work, literally all over the world. Be he also has a unique talent, inspiring budding artists of all ages.

We caught up with him during a weeklong mural residency at the Gardner Elementary School.

"I absolutely love my job," Bataclan said. "I wake up every morning pinching myself. I can't believe this."

