boston public schools

Boston Schools Braces for Further Staffing Shortages

Of the sick calls Tuesday, 450 came from teachers

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Following roughly 1,200 teachers and staff members calling out on Tuesday, Boston Public Schools is bracing for more sick calls on Wednesday as uncertainty looms amid rising COVID-19 cases.

"There are staffing shortages in the schools and that’s a significant challenge to maintain safety for the students,” said Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union.

Of the sick calls Tuesday, 450 came from teachers. To put it in perspective, BPS says the average absentee rate for teachers in December is 360.

About 60 central office staff members were actually deployed to help cover staffing shortages in the schools.

All of this has parents concerned.

"If they have the substitutes they're not going to get as good of an education, but they're not going to get as good of an education at home, either," said one parent, Michelle Petitti.

The Boston Teachers Union is concerned there will be more sick calls on Wednesday as pool testing results come back in.

