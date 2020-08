More than a dozen local Black-owned business will participate in an open air market in Boston's Seaport District on Sunday.

The event, titled "Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market," will be held from 12p.m. to 6p.m on Seaport Common. Items for sale include gifts and apparel, packaged foods and beauty and skincare products.

The event is held in recognition of National Black Business Month and its organizers say it is intended to raise awareness for and support of Black entrepreneurship.