Child, 11, among 5 people shot in Dorchester, police say

An 11-year-old child was among the five people shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police, who are still searching for the person responsible.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Greenwood Street, police said.

The other victims shot were two men and two women, who are in their early 20s, police said. All five suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a gathering that was interrupted when at least one person shot into the home, police said.

When officers arrived, they recovered multiple shell casings.

Mayor Michelle Wu said after several violent incidents just in the last week, things need to change.

"On a summer night like this, we want to make sure that every single street and every community, every part of our city should be enjoyable. And unfortunately, tonight we saw something different, and we have a lot of work to do," said Wu.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4700. Anonymous tips can also be left at 1-800-494-TIPS.