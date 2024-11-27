Boston, Mass. lawmakers call for USPS to respond to slow mail concerns

Mail delays in Boston remain a hot topic for city, state and federal officials who've been inundated with complaints. They're now calling on the U.S. Postal Service to act.

Members of Massachusetts' congressional delegation mailed a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy calling for the release of zip code-centered data and whether he will allow USPS staff to speak with congressional members in light of an email chain among USPS management that suggested Boston City Council was "politically motivated" while considering whether Boston Postmaster Joshua Balcunas should testify in response to a subpoena from the city.

"USPS, as a government entity, has a responsibility to come and to testify before Boston City Council to give them answers as to why there's inadequate mail service across the city," U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said at an event Wednesday, with the busiest period of the year

Elected officials are seeking answers from the U.S. Postal Service, but multiple requests for testimony have been rejected.

City councilors at the event expressed a similar concern.

"It's really difficult because that's the only way we have to have a conversation," District 9 Councilor Liz Breadon said.

"The fact that they wouldn't even show us the answers to the questions speaks volumes," said District 6 Councilor Ben Weber.

USPS has consistently said that mail delivery is within service standards, but did not reply to our requests for comment on Wednesday.

Mail delays are causing frustration for some Boston locals. Neighborhoods like Roxbury and Mission Hill have apparently been dealing with late-arriving postal service for months, causing bills, checks and important safety information to be missed.

Quelling concerns from the officials and postal union representatives at Wednesday's event could get more complicated in 2025 with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, under whom DeJoy became postmaster general in 2020.

But Markey said Trump's return to the White House won't hinder his efforts for postal accountability.

"Donald Trump will try, with Elon Musk, to privatize the Postal Service," said Sen. Markey, "That's going to be inevitable. He's in for a battle."

Massachusetts leaders say they're ready for the fights to come.

"For too many communities, the consequences of unreliable mail delivery aren't just an inconvenience, they're life-altering," Markey said.

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said it "just depends on keeping our foot on the gas."