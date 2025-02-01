Bundle up and bring the boots! More snow and dropping temperatures head our way

We woke up to light snow across the Merrimack Valley, with 2-5” of snow in the mountains in northern New England.

When will it stop snowing Saturday?

Snow showers continue across eastern Massachusetts through mid afternoon with a coating-1” of snow possible. Ocean-effect snow dynamics will enhance some of the snow bands.

The rest of Saturday afternoon is dry with emerging sun and breezy conditions. The northwest wind will usher in colder temps too with temps falling in the afternoon to the upper 28s by sunset. Overnight lows drop to around 9 degrees in Boston, below zero northwest and wind chills around zero to -10.

How much will it snow Sunday?

Sunday starts of blustery and really cold, with increasing clouds during the day and highs in the upper 20s. Snow showers will be numerous and moderate across New England Sunday night into early Monday as a clipper system passes by to our north.

Roughly, western New England will see snow by 8 p.m., arriving in Boston 10 p.m., out by 5 a.m. for all. A widespread 1-3” of snow is in the forecast for all of southern New England, less at the coastline south.

Highs continue to go topsy turvy next week with some 40s by Monday afternoon and melting some snow, and some 30s every couple days. A storm system around Wednesday or Thursday looks to produce an ice or sleet setup in the northeast, so we will also keep close tabs on that one.