Boston Sports Clubs Freezing Memberships During Coronavirus Shutdown

Boston Sports Club says its adjusted its policy and is now freezing its membership at no cost while its facilities are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

An email sent on Wednesday by the club's parent company Town Sports International notifying members of the freeze came after members filed a lawsuit against the club claiming they continued to charge members despite the closure, the Boston Globe reports.

"Members will receive additional days of membership access equal to the number of days paid for while the clubs were closed in your area," Town Sports International stated in the email to members.

The email also stated that all members will be given Passport Elite status for one year, and current Elite members will receive a free three-month guest membership when the gyms reopen.

Gym members had previously told NBC 10 Boston that they they were having a hard time getting answers regarding their memberships.

The facilities closed on March 16 and the company’s Facebook page shows dozens of inquiries from members asking how to cancel or freeze their memberships.

Company Facebook posts directed members to an email address which generates an automated response from Town Sports International.

The message reads in part, “once we’re up and functionally running, our clubs we will handle all of your concerns, including credits to your memberships.”