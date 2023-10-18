Boston

Boston student with heart condition saddened by theft of scooter

Ava Poole, a senior at Simmons University who needs her scooter to get around, is grateful that a GoFundMe page raised enough money for her to buy a new one after it was stolen

By Malcolm Johnson

A college student in Boston who needs her scooter to get around because of a serious heart condition is bothered by its theft.

Ava Poole, a senior at Simmons University, is an optimist.

"I don't let anything stop me," she said.

But when she was leaving her internship at Brigham and Women's Hospital last week, she was saddened to see her scooter had been stolen.

"When I came out, I found my lock on the bike rack, but my scooter was missing," she said.

Poole, who has a heart condition called arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, or ARVC, needs her scooter to get to class and to her internship.

"My heart actually functions at half of what an average person's heart functions as, because of the genetic condition," she said.

The condition causes her heart to lose muscle. The only treatment is a heart transplant.

"It's scary to know that your heart can't support you," Poole said.

To support others, like herself, she is pursuing genetic counseling.

"I want to be supportive to other people who are going through what I went through," she said.

To help her with what she's been going through recently, a GoFundMe page was set up for her, raising enough money for her to buy a new scooter.

"It's amazing to see when something this bad happens, how much support and kindness there is in the world still," Poole said.

