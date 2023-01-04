Boston Students Return to School Amid District's Plea to Mask Up

Students at Boston Public Schools head back to the classroom for the first time in the new year on Wednesday, and district officials are urging caution amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 following the holidays.

Administration for the district has adopted "temporary masking" as students return, lasting eight school days through Jan. 13, which is next Friday.

The district said that it is asking and expecting students and staff to mask up during this time, but is not officially mandating the protocol. A letter to the BPS community from Superintendent Mary Skipper said those who don't adhere to the guidance won't be disciplined or sent home.

In an effort to keep flu and COVID cases down, some school districts have asked students to mask up after returning from holiday break. The move is temporary and is only a suggestion, not a requirement.

During the same period last school year, the district said that it experienced its largest COVID surge, which resulted in staffing shortages that made keeping every school open nearly impossible. There was a daily average of 1,200 staff members and 8,500 students absent through January 2022, according to Skipper.

Some parents don't believe the mask advisory will make much of an impact, since it's not being issued as a requirement.

"We’re concerned about high transmission since people have been traveling, gathering together over the school vacation," parent Sarah Horsley said. “The BPS families — majority are low income, from Black and brown communities, which are most deeply harmed by COVID. From illness to death, loss of learning, loss of work."

The school district said it would provide disposable face masks to students and staff who need them. They will also be available for student athletes at practices and games, but not expected in those settings, according to the letter.

Other districts that are requesting students and staff wear masks include Arlington, Newton and Watertown.