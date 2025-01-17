Suffolk office-to-dorm project OK'd — more like it may be coming

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board on Thursday approved Suffolk University’s conversion of an office building on Boston Common into a dormitory — a project that a City Hall leader said may soon be replicated by institutions other than colleges.

The five-person panel also used its monthly meeting to OK five residential projects that would create almost 600 apartments and condos, as well as an update to a long-planned Mission Hill project that had been tabled in November in the face of community opposition.

