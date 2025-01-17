Boston

Suffolk office-to-dorm project OK'd — more like it may be coming

By Greg Ryan

Suffolk University is set to turn 101 Tremont St. into dorms for 280 students.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board on Thursday approved Suffolk University’s conversion of an office building on Boston Common into a dormitory — a project that a City Hall leader said may soon be replicated by institutions other than colleges.

The five-person panel also used its monthly meeting to OK five residential projects that would create almost 600 apartments and condos, as well as an update to a long-planned Mission Hill project that had been tabled in November in the face of community opposition.

