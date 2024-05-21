Boston

Wu to lay out Boston summer safety strategy

A press conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

As summer nears, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will lay out her strategy Tuesday on how the city plans to reduce crime this year.

Wu is expected to hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. at the BCYF Tobin Community Center on Tremont Street.

"This year's summer safety plan reflects the City's ongoing, year-round efforts to address the root causes of violence through a public health lens, and create conditions for community healing," Wu's office said.

Last year, the mayor's office said it created a "comprehensive community violence prevention, intervention, recovery and community-building framework" to curb crime in Boston.

