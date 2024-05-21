Wu to lay out Boston summer safety strategy

As summer nears, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will lay out her strategy Tuesday on how the city plans to reduce crime this year.

Wu is expected to hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. at the BCYF Tobin Community Center on Tremont Street.

"This year's summer safety plan reflects the City's ongoing, year-round efforts to address the root causes of violence through a public health lens, and create conditions for community healing," Wu's office said.

Last year, the mayor's office said it created a "comprehensive community violence prevention, intervention, recovery and community-building framework" to curb crime in Boston.