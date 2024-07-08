Boston

MassDOT warns of traffic due to Sumner Tunnel closure

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Monday will be the first real test of the Sumner Tunnel closure in Boston.

The tunnel is fully closed until Aug. 5. while crews work on demolishing and repairing the tunnel's deck and road surface. Once the work is complete, it will extend the safe service life of the Sumner Tunnel for at least 50 years.

Motorists should add extra time to their commute if they're heading to Boston Logan International Airport on Monday.

Here we go again! Crews are grinding up the roadway leading into the Sumner Tunnel in Boston. It’s Day 1 of a month-long shutdown.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is asking people to either use the Ted Williams Tunnel or take advantage of free service on the Blue Line.

This is the second summer in a row that the tunnel is facing an extended closure as part of a $160 million renovation project.

Later Monday morning, MassDOT will host a tour of the tunnel as it undergoes extensive restoration.

