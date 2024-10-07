Sumner Tunnel

No more weekend closures for Boston's nearly complete Sumner Tunnel

MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt thanked the public and East Boston residents "for their patience and cooperation" during the dozens of closures

By Asher Klein

Two views of the Sumner Tunnel in Boston: at left, with construction work underway, and at right, after most work was completed.
MassDOT

Boston's Sumner Tunnel will no longer need to be closed on weekends, as the major rehabilitation project that's required the key roadway to repeatedly close, including for extended stretches in each of the last two summers, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Those closures have snarled traffic headed into Boston, affecting residents of East Boston, travelers to and from Logan International Airport and more.

But work is ahead of schedule, and this weekend became the last one for which the tunnel had to be closed, officials announced Monday. The final repair work will take place under what the Department of Transportation referred to as normal operations for off-peak times.

"The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project was a hugely important effort that ensures this vital piece of infrastructure is in the best possible condition going forward," MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement. "We know this project created inconveniences for the public and particularly the people of East Boston. We thank them for their patience and cooperation."

