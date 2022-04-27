Boston Superintendent Recommends Closure of Mission Hill K-8 School

Boston school officials are calling for an elementary and middle school in Mission Hill to close following allegations of sexual and physical misconduct among students.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius recommended the permanent closure of Mission Hill K-8 School at the end of this academic year.

Boston Public Schools said Wednesday that a report from law firm Hinckley Allen, which the district had commissioned, "outlined systematic and pervasive accounts of student on student sexual and physical misconduct that began as far back as 2014."

"I'm devastated to learn about the persistent abuse at the Mission Hill School," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. "While closure is never an easy decision, in this case, it is the right one. During this period of transition for BPS, I am committed to building a leadership team and a culture that brings accountability to every level of the district and ensures no child ever experiences violence in our schools."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of all students is the most important obligation a school district has," Boston Public Schools said in its announcement. "Based on the persistent pattern of abuse confirmed in this independent report, the only viable option is to close the school and support students in their transition to other schools in the district. This action indicates how seriously the Superintendent takes this responsibility. BPS' immediate priority is to work with each Mission Hill family to determine where their child will continue their education."

The district said 200 students who attend the school will need new school assignments beginning this fall, adding that about 400 K-8 seats are expected to be available at schools within a 1.5-mile radius of the Mission Hill School.

In an Equity Impact Statement, the district said Hinckley Allen's investigation "documents harm to children and families over the past decade," adding that "all attempts at intervention have not garnered an acceptable level of progress."

The law firm will continue to investigate potential staff misconduct, "including failure to report student-on-student incidents," and what more the district can do to keep students safe at all of the district's public schools, the report said.

See the full report from Hinckley Allen below: