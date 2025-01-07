Boston public schools

Boston superintendent, Wu to hold news conference amid rumblings of school closures

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Skipper will hold a virtual news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. You can livestream the briefing at that time on this story

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

A significant announcement is expected on Tuesday regarding the future of Boston Public Schools, with the city's teachers union alleging that multiple schools are slated to be closed.

One school in South Boston has already gotten word of the proposal.

In a letter, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper wrote that at an upcoming school committee meeting, she and her team will recommend the closure of Excel High School at the end of the next school year.

The district says that the move is one step of their long term facilities plan that they first introduced in 2023, which aims to ensure BPS students and staff have high quality, modern and sustainable buildings to work in.

Bracing for budget cuts. That's what's expected to be on the way for Boston Public Schools. A vote on the district's new budget will take place Wednesday. 

Excel would be a part of a package that would include a number of school closures, a merger and plans for grade reconfigurations. The district has not yet named the other schools affected, nor have they said how many.

The Boston Teachers Union, though, seems to believe that four school will be closed as a part of this step. The union is critical of the move, calling the closures disruptive. In a letter, the union wrote that since 2000, only seven new school buildings have been constructed. In that same time, they said that Boston has closed at least 35 schools.

The union did, however, highlight the need for more updated buildings.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Skipper will hold a virtual news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. You can livestream the briefing at that time on this story.

More Boston schools news

Roslindale Dec 21, 2024

Plans to relocate Roslindale students to community center met with criticism

Boston public schools Oct 28, 2024

Report card: Afternoon school bus drop-off performance in Boston has not improved

This article tagged under:

Boston public schools
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us