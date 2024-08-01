Boston Business Journal

Boston tax shift, other bills still in limbo Thursday morning

By Don Seiffert

Most of the key business-related bills before the state legislature were still in limbo as of Thursday morning, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's proposal to shift more property taxes onto commercial owners in coming years.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts House of Representatives approved Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposal to authorize the city to temporarily raise commercial property taxes, after Wu and House legislators agreed to a slimmed-down version of the plan. Business groups, however, remained staunchly opposed to the idea.

