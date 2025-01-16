Boston teachers plan informational pickets today; school day won't be interrupted

Dozens of Boston Public School teachers are planning an information picketing line at every school in the district Thursday, taking action after nearly a year of contract negotiations.

The picketing is expected to occur 20 minutes before school starts, and it isn't planned to disrupt the actual school day. Union leaders say Charlestown High School will be one of the key locations.

For the Boston Teacher's Union, it's yet another demonstration as they continue to push for a new contract that includes better pay, better working conditions and more support to be able to teach all students equally efficiently.

Union leaders say Thursday's planned picket comes after the two sides failed to reach any meaningful progress on critical issues when they bargained last month. The union and district leaders are expected to come back to the negotiating table Thursday.