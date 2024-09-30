Boston Teachers Union holds rallies amid contract negotiations

Members of the Boston Teachers Union are rallying for "full federal funding" of public schools, as part of a national demonstration Monday

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

The Boston Teachers Union is holding walk ins at over a dozen schools in the city as contract negotiations drag on between the union and school district.

Before-school rallies were held at walk-ins at 15 schools in the city, putting pressure on the contract negotiations that have gone on for months, the union said in a news release.

The Boston Teachers Unions is primarily seeking better pay for teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as staffing changes to better accommodate special education students as well as students who are learning English.

The walk-ins come as COVID era emergency school funding expires, impacting school districts across the country. Nearly $200 billion came down from the federal government's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a program that dates back to the early days of the pandemic.

More education news

Education Sep 24

Teacher retention rates: What's driving educators out of the classroom?

Boston Sep 25

Boston City Councilors ask state education officials to look into late buses

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us