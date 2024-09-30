Boston Teachers Union holds rallies amid contract negotiations

The Boston Teachers Union is holding walk ins at over a dozen schools in the city as contract negotiations drag on between the union and school district.

Before-school rallies were held at walk-ins at 15 schools in the city, putting pressure on the contract negotiations that have gone on for months, the union said in a news release.

The Boston Teachers Unions is primarily seeking better pay for teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as staffing changes to better accommodate special education students as well as students who are learning English.

The walk-ins come as COVID era emergency school funding expires, impacting school districts across the country. Nearly $200 billion came down from the federal government's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a program that dates back to the early days of the pandemic.